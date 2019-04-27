Respond to PDPs betrayal with ballot: Mir

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) & Party Candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency G.A. Mir has reiterated his appeal to people of Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama to rise to the occasion and respond to the betrayal of PDP in the present elections by using ballot.

The party statement said that Mir urged people not to miss this opportunity as it was a fight between communal and secular forces and their vote to Congress Party will strengthen the secular forces in the Country and State.

Mir stated this while addressing party workers and peoples delegations at Khanabal Anantnag emphasizing them to work hard and ensure defeat of politics of “exploitation and betrayal”.

Mir said people of entire Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed complete misrule and mis-governance by the PDP BJP Coalition, who secured votes by playing with their emotions on various counts, he said

PDPs slogan of self-rule, repeal of AFSPA, stopping BJP RSS from making inroads in valley, bringing back power projects etc, BJP’s abrogation of special status and many other sensitive issues on which both the parties misled people, as a result, PDP got 28 and BJP 25 Seats in 2014 elections, despite the contradiction in their approach they formed the alliance by not caring about the aspirations of people both in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in there was anger and anguish among the people, which was also responsible for huge damages caused to peace & development in the State, said Mir.

He said that people are wise enough to understand as to what PDP was doing for securing votes keeping aside “Toffee, Milk Politics”, as if, nothing has happened in valley.

JKPCC President emphasized the people of South Kashmir to strengthen the Secular Forces by ensuring Congress Party victory in the present elections and send a strong voice to Parliament to represent them genuinely.

