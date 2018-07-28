About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Respond to Imran’s offer of friendship, Mehbooba appeals to Modi

Published at July 28, 2018 03:33 PM 0Comment(s)717views


Agencies

Srinagar

President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to offer of friendship extended by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan who is set to become next Prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing party workers on the raising day of PDP, the former Chief Minister Mehbooba said that the neighbouring country is all set to get a new government headed by a new Prime Minister.

Imran Khan, whose PTI has emerged as single largest party has made an offer of friendship to India.


I want to appeal to Mr Modi to respond to the offer positively.

She had congratulated Mr Imran on his victory in the elections and said his hard work and tenacity won the day.

