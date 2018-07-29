Respond to Imran’s dialogue offer: Mehbooba appeals PM

‘We formed Govt with BJP for talk with Pak’
‘We formed Govt with BJP for talk with Pak’
Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 28:
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the dialogue offer of Pakistan prime minister in-waiting Imran Khan.
Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers on the party’s foundation day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mehbooba, who is the PDP President, said Modi should not think about the upcoming elections and respond to Khan’s call for dialogue on Kashmir.
She said Modi should follow once Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan just before 2004 parliament polls.
Mehbooba said the issue of J&K was the biggest challenge to any Indian Prime Minister and Modi should rise to the occasion and get his name engraved in history as a leader who solved the issue.
She said during the PDP-BJP government in the State, it was PDP that made Modi address the people of Kashmir in the same stadium where Vajpayee had spoken.
“We made Modi go to Pakistan but then Pathankot attack happened and Modiji told me how Pakistan had insulted our Home Minister when he went for a conference,” the PDP chief said.
She said even after that she had been telling the BJP to talk to Pakistan and other stakeholders.
“I told them that we are weak because our people are dying,” Mehbooba said.
On why her party had entered into an alliance with the rightwing BJP, she said by doing so her father had drunk the cup of poison for the sake of Kashmiris.
“I stood up against Mufti (Sayeed) sahab when he wanted to align with BJP but he told me that if you want to get Kashmir out of the present morass then government formation with them was necessary,” Mehbooba said.
She said they had aligned with BJP headed by Narendra Modi as Prime Minister so that he could talk to Pakistan and other stakeholders for the resolution of Kashmir issue.
“Unfortunately, what happened during the Vajpayee era for Kashmir couldn’t happen under Modi,” the PDP chief said. “After Mufti Sayeed’s death, she was again reluctant to align with BJP but went ahead thinking it was her father’s dream for Kashmiri people.”
She said her father told her that they would have to burn themselves by jumping into fire to ease the pain of Kashmiris.
Mehbooba said soon after she took over the affairs of the State, the 2016 Kashmir uprising started in which she was shocked to see kids being put on the forefront of processions moving toward the barracks of the government forces.
“I felt each pellet was fired at my body in 2016 and the things I had fought against all my life were happening again,” she said.
The PDP chief said she had brought back young people of the State from the forced labour of the Army in the 2000s.
She said PDP was not formed for mere government formation because at its root was helping resolve the Kashmir issue by facilitating dialogue between the stakeholders and opening borders.
“We formed this party to get back the lost self-respect of Kashmiri,” Mehbooba said.
She said it was PDP under her father in 2002 that made possible the opening of Muzaffarabad road when Mufti Muhammad Sayeed met the then Prime Minister Vajpayee.
“Even 2002 election which was the first free and fair election of the State was conducted after Mufti sahab went to Vajpayee,” the PDP President said. “In 1953, 1984 and in 1987, the government in J&K was made by New Delhi on its own and Muslim United Front was ousted by New Delhi itself.”
She said after Sayeed’s and Vajpayee's tenure, Congress did not let Manmohan Singh carry forward on the path of dialogue with Pakistan.
“L K Advani as the Deputy Prime Minister had even talked to all Hurriyat leader except Syed Ali Geelani,” Mehbooba said.
She said she did not form the government with BJP for building roads and buildings or providing jobs but for pushing the BJP government at New Delhi to talk to Pakistan.
“My father and I told BJP continuously that Kashmir isn’t about development as even a Governor can do that,” the PDP chief said. “I myself told Modi that his Rs 80000 crore package won’t solve the issue.”
She said PDP wants Kashmir to become a bridge between India and Pakistan rather than a battleground for the two countries.
Mehbooba said while in government she could not be at peace for even a second as every morning and and evening she would get calls about the killings of people.
She said in governance PDP did not compromise with the special status of Kashmir guaranteed under Article 370 and Article 35-A.
“I told the Home Minister that if they tinker with it, PDP will leave the government,” the PDP President said. “The Attorney General was forced to say that there can be no talk on Article 35-A as the Centre had appointed an interlocutor to talk with stakeholders in J&K.”
She said her government valiantly defended the Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
Mehbooba said as the chief minister she had to deal with the law and order situation in J&K on the one hand and protect the special status and issues regarding India-Pakistan on the other hand.
She said PDP disbanded the STF and revoked the draconian POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) from the State in 2003.
“Making India and Pakistan talk wasn’t in our hands, yet we tried,” the PDP chief said.
She said PDP got Government of India to announce the unilateral ceasefire and had also asked New Delhi to release Hurriyat and other separatist leaders arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
“I didn’t compromise,” Mehbooba said.
She said in Rasana rape and murder case, she dig in her heals and did not relent to the demands of the BJP of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“I even passed an executive order for the protection of out Gujjar community till a bill is introduced in the legislature,” the PDP President said.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com