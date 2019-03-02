Resource room at home for mentally-challenged inaugurated

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, MARCH 01:
Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, on Friday inaugurated a fully equipped Resource Room at the residential Home for mentally-challenged children at Channi Rama here.
As per an official, the Home was established by Rotary Club in 1979 as a residential school for mentally challenged children. Currently, the school has been taken by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and is being managed by Department of Social Welfare, Jammu.
On the occasion, Sahu dedicated the Resource Room for all the mentally-retarded inmates of school wherein various educational support services shall be provided. Besides, recreational activities, daily living activities, sports and general life skills shall also be taught to the inmates on a routine basis.
He also announced to depute two Special Education Teachers for the school who shall actively take care of educational and physical growth of the children. The teachers so deputed shall also be maintaining IEPs (Individualized Education Plans) of each student which shall be later evaluated and monitored by external experts.
Later, District Development Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who was also present, reiterated that every possible support shall be provided for the welfare and uplift of these children. He advised the staff and existing teachers to maintain all kind of documentation of these children and also to keep a record of visitors who visit the school.
Arun Manhas, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, apprised the Secretary and DDC Jammu about various initiatives taken by Directorate for the welfare of Children with Special Needs across the State.
He further added that recently Reader/ Escort allowances were credited directly to the bank accounts of CWSN beneficiaries under DBT mode.
Among others, Peerzada Mushtaq, Field Officer and Senior State Coordinators from Samagra Shiksha, besides staff and faculty from the residential schools also graced the event, the official added.