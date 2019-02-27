Resolving peoples’ issues priority of Governor’s administration: Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 26:
Several deputations and individuals attended the public hearing held by Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar at Convention Centre, here today.
As per an official, during the public hearing, the delegations and individuals registered their issues, demands and sought Advisor’s intervention for their timely resolution.
Delegations which met the Advisor included Himalyan Buddhist Cultural Society, Padder Kishtwar, delegation of Retired JKP Personnel’s, Educational Environmental Social Sports & Cultural Society Rajouri, public delegations from Doda, other parts of the state. Several individuals hailing from various parts of the state also attended today’s public hearing camp.
The Advisor during the public hearing gave a patient hearing to all the participants and assured that the genuine grievances and issues would be forwarded to the concerned departments for redressal.
He said that resolving people issues is the priority of the Governor’s administration and every department has been directed to quickly respond on the grievances forwarded to them thorough his office.