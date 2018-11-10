Resolve land issued pertaining to JNVs, KVs: Garg to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
Joint Secretary, (SE-I) Department of School Education & Literacy, MHRD, Maneesh Garg, on Friday asked the concerned functionaries to resolve the land issues pertaining to Jawahar Navodya Vidayalas and Kendriya Vidyalas besides stressed upon the rationalization of teachers in the state.
According to an official, he said this as he reviewed the roadmap for Transforming School Education in Jammu and Kashmir here in a meeting at PWD Guesthouse, Jammu
The meeting was attended by Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Chairperson, BOSE, Veena Pandita Director, SmagraShikhsha Abhiyaan, Tufail Mattoo, Director, School Education, Jammu, R K Srangal besides Special Secretary, School Education, Under Secretary, MHRD, R Maurya, Director Planning, School Education, Director Finance, School Education, Principal State Institute of Education Jammu other concerned senior functionaries, the official added.
He said that at the outset, Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu briefed the Garg about the updated status of interventions in priority districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Garg, as per the official, was informed about the interventions recommended regarding the revival of Dysfunctional Schools, establishment of Jawahar NavodyaVidhyalas (JNVs) and KendriyaVidhyalas(KVs), School Exchange Program, Digital Infrastructure, Teacher Attendance and Health Insurance through Smart Cards, CBSE,NCERT,NIOS, Counselling for students, Solar energy and many alike.
It was informed that a total of 23 JNVs were sanctioned/approved by MHRD out of which 18 are functional and 05 has land issues.05 Districts including Bandipora, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kishtwar and Ramban are without any JNV due to land issues.
Regarding KVs, it was informed that the districts of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Shopian, Poonch and Ramban does not have any KVs so far which is also need to be considered on priority. The State Government has already sent a request to sanction new KVs at Katra, Vijaypur, Jagti, Glander, Ritnipora, Kargil, Nowshera, Doonji and ShadabKarewa.
It was further informed that land issues of 06 KVs at Sunderbani, Samba, Bhaderwah, Awantipora, Bandipora and Humhuma have been resolved where construction work is yet to start, the official said.
Regarding School Exchange Program, the Chair was informed that the scheduled for the said program has been finalized while a total of 9000 students from 8th, 9th and 11th from Kashmir to other States of the Country were identified.
He said that the interventions that can be implemented will be worked upon. He further asked for putting the interventions regarding status of Solar panels that have been submitted to MHRD under revision.
Several Interventions pertaining to Teacher recruitment and deployment, Reforming Teacher Education Institute, Teacher Transfer Policy and System, Teacher promotion ,vacancy and accountability, enrollment of untrained teachers with IGNOU and NIOS, Teacher training and development, School leadership, Developing Leadership at Cluster ,Block and District level, School Readiness Programme, and Learning Enhancement/Remedial Education, Education Technology, Vocational Education, Completion of School Curriculum, Learning Outcomes, the official added.