Resolve all migrant issues on priority: Div Com directs DCs

Srinagar:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to resolve issues of migrants residing across Kashmir on priority basis.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners, concerned officers and engineers to resolve all migrant issues on priority basis so that they will not face any kind of problems during winter months.
He also asked them to send a status report regarding the redressed issues to the Divisional Commissioner’s office on fortnightly basis. Representatives of All Parties’ Migrant Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) raised certain demands with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. He assured them that their genuine demands will be resolved at earliest.
Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, DG Social Welfare, Chief Engineer PHE, Director Education, Director Urban Local Bodies, Superintending Engineer PDD, Deputy Director Health Services, Deputy Director FCS&CA, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.