Resolve all issues of Sonwar on priority: Div Com to CEO CB

Srinagar:
Taking a strong cognizance of recurrent complaints from the Locals of Sonwar area regarding different issues, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board (CB) to resolve all issues of Sonwar immediately for the benefit of people.
The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while reviewing the different issues of Sonwar area.
The Divisional Commissioner directed BEACON Engineers and other concerned officers to start the repairment work on Sonwar to Pantha-Chowk road immediately as it leads to inconveniences to the commuters. He directed them to complete the ongoing laying of pipes on war footing basis and macadamize the road afterwards for the better communication.
He also directed CEO Cantonment Board with Additional Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers to visit the Sonwar area to know the magnitude of problems faced by people and solve all the issues immediately.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to monitor the development works of Sonwar area and send the report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office immediately for necessary action.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board (CB), Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer R&B, Commissioner SMC, Superintending Engineer UEED, Executive Engineer BEACON, ASP Traffic, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.