Resolve all genuine issues of SSA teachers: Hakeem

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has urged the Government to concede to the genuine demands of SSA teachers without any delay.
In a statement, Hakeem Yaseen has said that the Governor administration should implement benefits of the 7th pay commission to the SSA teachers also besides delinking their salary from MHRD funding immediately for which they are struggling from last two years.
He said their agitation has badly hit the teaching-learning process in the Government schools.
He said Government should not force teaching community to come on roads for seeking redressal of their just and genuine grievances.
Hakeem Yaseen said that the ongoing agitation of SSA teachers has created a chaotic situation in government schools adding that innocent students have become the worst hit victims of this unpleasant situation.
He said uncertainty looming large over the issue of SSA teachers has cast a big question mark on the functioning of Government schools.
He said due to non-availability of timely salary to about 45000 SSA teachers in the state, their families and children have also been subjected to a great mental trauma.
"If the pain and agony of teachers community, considered to be the most respectable and noble section of the society, was not felt by the society including policy planners, then how can one expect a better performance from them,” Hakeem Yaseen questioned while urging the Governor S P Malik to redress all the genuine grievances of teachers on first priority.
He said SSA teachers have no fault of theirs as their problem was the result of ill-conceived and faulty policies and planning of the previous governments."