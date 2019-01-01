Residents seek arrest of man accused in chopping of 350 pine trees in Khrew forests

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 31:
The residents of Khrew area of Pulwama on Monday asked police to arrest the main accused behind the chopping of 350 pine trees at Badalav range of Khrew forests.
The residents said that though the name of main accused has featured in the FIR, but no arrests have been made so far.
Around 350 pine trees in the forest area have been chopped off by the timber smugglers over the past few weeks.
Ashaq Ahmad Lone, President of Wahab Khar Welfare Society said that an FIR has been registered but the police has not arrested a single person till date, as the main culprit whose name is clearly mentioned in the FIR is an “influential person”.
"Is anybody above the law. Then why the police officials are not arresting any person, “said Lone who is a resident of Shar village of Khrew .
He said, the Forest department has suspended the poor employees but the main culprit is roaming freely.
Explaining the importance of the forest zone, Lone said there used to be a presence of important wild animals and birds in the forest zone. "Even Maharaja Hari Singh used to visit this rich forest. It is very unfortunate that the illegal smuggling of trees worth millions is happening."
The forest zone has been a habitat for Hangul species and has a great importance.
"But since the deforestation of the forest is taking place, no Hangul can be seen here," he added.
The residents claimed that it was impossible for timber mafia to cut and smuggle woods without the support of influential people.
“After cutting trees, the timber mafia smuggled it to outside the state," said one of the residents.
Meanwhile, police has registered an FIR against the timber smugglers but no arrests have been made so far.
Mohd Zahid, SP Awantipora said that he would look into the matter.