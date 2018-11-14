Residents protest against PDD in Tral and Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama
People from different areas of south Kashmir's Pulwama district hit the streets on Wednesday to protest against power development department.
Residents of Amirabad village in Tral area of Pulwama demanded a direct supply line from town area.
The protesting residents said that Amirabad village is only half a kilometer from Tral town but is being supplied electricity from a supply line which passes through ten different villages before reaching them through an indirect route.
"The supply line suffers frequent snags due to which we have to bear daily power outages," the residents said.
The residents also alleged that a locality of Ameerabad, Naik Mohalla was given a new supply line from Tral a couple of weeks ago after residents bribed some employees of concerned sub-division.
"The line was disconnected a day ago after villagers failed to grease palms of PDD employees" the protesters said.
Eyewitnesses said that the protesters blocked the Tral-Dadsara road and raised slogans against the PDD.
The blockade continued from early morning till late afternoon.
Meanwhile the authorities of PDD Awantipora said that the segregation of feeders was done 20 years ago as per feasibility norms.
"The villagers on their own dismantled the old supply line after recent snowfall without informing the department," a PDD official said.
"They want to put up a new supply line on their own and bypass legal formalities of the department ," the official said, adding that the residents should approach them officially so that they could see if their demands are permissible or not.
On the graft allegation the official said that the protesters should approach police and file an FIR against the said persons.
Scores of people from Pulwama town including women, who had assembled in Murran chowk, staged a protest. Raising slogans, the demonstrators demanded electricity as per schedule.
"We are without electricity for past 25 days. We pleaded before PDD authorities to restore supply as per schedule but they only provided lip services," the protesters said.