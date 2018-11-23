Residents of tehsil Gund complain of erratic power supply

Umar RainaGanderbal, Nov 22:
Strong resentment is brewing among the residents of Tehsil Gund against erratic power supply by the Power Development (PDD). Residents of Gund, Haknar, Fraw, Rayil, Ramwari complained of unscheduled power cuts in their areas. Residents of these areas told Rising Kashmir that PDD is forcing them to hold protest demonstration. They said that the frequent power cuts have put them to immense inconvenience.
“The electricity is playing hide and seek for the past weeks, particularly in the morning and evening hours,” the complainants said. The residents further said that their children, appearing in the ongoing Board examinations, were the worst sufferers.
“Our children are unable to study properly in the absence of power,” said a resident of Gund. “It’s unfortunate that the authorities resort to unscheduled power cuts in the morning and evening hours, which is the ideal time to study.”
“Instead of imposing power cuts during morning and evening hours, the PDD should do it during the daytime so that the student fraternity doesn’t suffer. These power cuts can ruin careers of hundreds of students,” said many students.