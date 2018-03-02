Residents of six out of seven affected villages return home

Noor ul HaqUri:
Residents of six Uri villages who had recently migrated to safer places, after Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gun fire and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector, have returned to their homes, an official said.
The official said that after a visible calm past few days, people of six out of seven villages affected due to cross LoC shelling have returned to their native places.
He however maintained that local administration has not told them to return to their villages fearing more ceasefire violations in the area.
He said that only 19 families of Churunda are still camping at Girls Higher Secondary School Uri, while as residents of six other villages already left for their native places.
SDM Uri, Dr Sagar Doifode while talking to Rising Kashmir said that over 8,000 people were affected among whom at least 1,600 people were evacuated from seven affected villages after cross LoC firing and shelling in Uri sector last week.
He said since the cross-LoC firing and shelling has stopped from last few days, people have begun to return to their homes.
“Right now 19 families are camping at Government Girls Higer Secondary School in Uri while others have moved back to their homes as they have their livestock back home,” Dr Sagar said.
At least 1,600 people had migrated after cross LoC firing with 700-800 of them taking shelter in the camp set up by administration in GHS School Uri.
Upon being asked that due to rehabilitation camp being run in Girls Higher Secondary School, studies of hundreds of students is being affected, SDM Uri said, "Earlier we had extended three days vacations for Higher Secondary School but now we are planning to hold special classes for the students and have asked the teachers to cope up with the situation for the betterment of students.”
In February last week, Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy gunfire in Haji Peer sector of Uri along Line of Control, damaging more than six residential houses and injuring more than four people in Tillawari, Churunda and Sillikote villages. Locals claim that it was the heaviest shelling in Uri sector since 2003 border ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
0 Comment(s)