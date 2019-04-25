Residents living near Bahu Fort area stage protest over water scarcity

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Residents of Bahu Fort area on Wednesday staged a protest against PHE authorities for failing to provide adequate water supply to the area.

As per a statement, the protest was held at Boria Pumping Station Kalika Colony Gorkha Nagar, Jammu in which hundreds of people of Bahu Fort area participated.

While speaking on the occasion Sham Lal Bason, Councillor Ward No.48, said that people of Bahu Fort are facing scarcity of water for the last more than 56 years

“The people of this area are provided contaminated water for the last 3 years. The department failed to replace old damaged pipes. The PHE department is providing contaminated water on 3rd day in unscheduled manner. Most of the people especially ladies work in factories. Due to supply of water in unscheduled manner, one person per household has to remain at home. The water supply may be in the morning, noon, after noon or evening.”

He said that everyone will be astonished to this hard fact that people are suffering for want of drinking water for the last more than five decades.

Basson said that he as Corporator has left no stone unturned for the supply of wholesome water on daily basis. “But PHE department never bothered to plug a small leakage of water. I moved from pillar to post to solve this problem but Department took it lightly. Today protest is outburst of anger of people in the shape of protest demonstration. The people were protesting and shouting slogans against PHE department waving playcards.”

Bahadur Lal, President Saryara Sabha Bahu Fort, Jammu also addressed the gathering and said that water from Boria pumping station is supplied to other areas like Narwal, Sainik colony but residents of Bahu Fort area face scarcity of water and are also supplied contaminated water. S



Later on , J. P. Singh Executive Engineer PHE Deptt. alongwith the staff of mechanical division met the protesters and assured to take up the matter with higher authority