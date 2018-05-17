Residents living along LoC in Poonch demand construction of bunkers, better services

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
People from adjoining LOC villages of Malikpur, DehriDabsi, Dharana Lower, Basuni on Friday demanded upgradation of road infrastructure, adequate provisions of essential services, construction of individual as well as community bunkers for safety of families besides other developmental issues.
According to an official, the demands were raised during a public meeting held by District development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at LoC village Dharna of Mendhar subdivision.
People also raised issues pertaining to completion of all pending GREF and PMGSY roads namely Dharana-Malakpur and Kaloon-Hadayala roads and new roads from Dharana to Nakka Sar and Dharana to Peer Haider Shah, upgradation of GPS Dharana to Higher Secondary in addition to building additional infrastructure for GMS Dharana and other schools of the villages, the official said.
He said that enhancing of power infrastructure for round the clock power supply, issues of water scarcity, shortage of staff in health institutions, upgradation of sub centre Dharana to PHC, Pension for old aged, issuance of labour cards, land compensation of defence roads, inclusion of families in BPL category and construction of bunkers were among the major developmental demands of the public.
Decisions were taken for installation of 63 KV transformer in the village within 3 days, holding of labour awareness camp on May 19 and construction of 15 bunkers to provide shelter to families in times of cross border shelling, the official added.
On the occasion, the DDC handed over relief assistance of Rs. 25000 to Mohammad Parvaiz S/o Manzoor Hussain of DheriDabsai area of Poonch who lost his foot in a mine blast. DDC assured him of all possible help and announced free ration for the victim who was bread earner for a family of six members. He also provided 30 Medical first aid kits to villagers and school bags to students.
DDC directed the executive agencies to start pending road works immediately and also directed the concerned to hold camps at Panchayat level for inclusion of deserving families in BPL category, finalisation of pension cases and issuance of labour cards. Feasibility report for upgradation of schools and health centres was sought from concerned at an earliest so that matter may be taken up with the concerned authorities.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC enlisted various new initiatives undertaken by the administration to improve education and health sector and better service delivery by different departments. He said the process has been set in motion to include all families living beyond LOC fencing under BPL category. “The programme ‘Talim-o-Tadress’ is launched to assure quality education in the district, he said adding that under its outreach campaign the administration has organised many camps for delivery of revenue, health and other services at the doorsteps of the people.”
The DDC also said the administration is keen to provide better infrastructure in rural and border areas in order to curtail rural-urban infrastructure gap.