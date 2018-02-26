Residential houses not used as bunkers: Army

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Army on Sunday refuted the news about using civilian residential houses as bunkers in frontier villages of Uri, after Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy artillery fire on LoC on Friday.
Talking to media, Commander 12th Infantry Brigade Uri, Brigadier Y S Ahlawat said that Indian army has safe and concrete bunkers near LoC and don't use civilian houses in any circumstances.
“We have concrete and safe bunkers to retaliate any ceasefire violation. Why will we use civilian houses to retaliate? It is baseless news,” Y S Ahlawat said.
During a press conference at brigade headquarter; Brigadier Ahlawat said that army is giving befitting reply to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army.
He alleged that Pakistan Army has targeted civilian villages in which several civilian residential houses got damaged.
Briefing media about Army’s retaliatory action YS Ahlawat said that Pakistan Army got a strong reply following its ‘misadventure’.
“After unwarranted shelling from Pakistan, civilians of Tillawari, Churunda, Balkote, Sillikote, Hathlanga and Batgran were evacuated to the Government Higher Secondary School Uri by army. We provided every possible relief including medical facilities to the affected families,” he added.
Meanwhile on Sunday, officials said that no incident of shelling was reported from anywhere in Uri sector along Line of Control.
An official said that Saturday night, heavy shelling was witnessed in Churunda Uri till 3 a.m.
Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Sillikote however said that Sunday morning Pakistan army again made announcements through public address system asking residents to leave the village.
“In the morning, Pakistan army made announcements and asked residents of Sillikote and Balkote to leave the villages but till evening there was no shelling from both the sides,” Farooq said.
Brigadier Y.S Ahlawat however maintained that announcements made by Pakistan army were for people on the other side of the border.
