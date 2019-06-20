Residential house gutted in Tangmarg blaze

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A residential house was completely damaged in a fire incident that took place in village Hoom village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir Baramulla district.

As soon as fire broke out in the residential house, the locals rushed to the spot and doused the fire but the house turned into ashes, causing loss to the property worth lakhs of rupees.

Two families were residing in the house, which got damaged in the fire incident. The cause of the fire as per officials was short circuit.

Family members appealed to Governor Administration to provide compensation to them. (KNS)



