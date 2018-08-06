ICPJK to hold screening test on Aug 12 GDC Bemina
ICPJK to hold screening test on Aug 12 GDC Bemina
Srinagar:
The screening test for 'Free Residential Coaching Program for Civil Services Exam-2019' offered by the Initiative for Competition Promotion in J&K shall be conducted on August 12, 2018 at Government Degree College, Bemina, Srinagar.
The exam shall commence at 10:30 AM and the candidates are advised to report at the venue half an hour earlier along with their Admit Cards.
As already notified, the written test would comprise of two paper: General Studies & Essay. General Studies will include questions on
General awareness, Current Affairs, Indian Polity, Indian National Movement, Geography, Economy, Science and Technology, Environment & Ecology, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Analytical Ability & Decision making etc.
Paper 2 would consist of Essay writing.
From the 75 Candidates shortlisted as the notified criteria, atleast 25 candidates shall be finally selected on the basis of an interview, who shall be admitted to the program and provided free hostel accommodation and 24×7 Library facility.
Coaching program will include classes on General Studies, CSAT and selected optional papers. A Test series, answer evaluation and Essay writing practice shall form part of the program.
Around 1000 students are expected to appear in the Screening Test this year.
Pertinently Initiative for Competition Promotion (ICP) is a registered Trust patronizaed by A.G. Mir (IPS). Besides organizing awareness & counselling programs and the Initiative offers Residential Coaching Program and conducts Mock Interviews for Civil Services aspirants since 2008. Dr Shah Faesal (IAS), Waheed A Shah (KPS) and Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari (KAS), Aziz Ahmed (KAS) and many other civil and police officers are part of this initiative. About 280 pass outs of the Initiative have joined the KAS & KPS. More than two dozen alumni have joined the IAS/IPS and allied All India Services.
Many successful pass-outs officers are part of the initiative and who along with some academicians & civil society members also contribute small amounts from their monthly salaries to run the affairs of the Initiative.