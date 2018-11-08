About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Reshuffle in portfolios of Advisors on cards

Jammu, Nov 07:

 After the appointment of K K Sharma as the advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, the massive reshuffle in the portfolios of Advisors is on cards and may be ordered in next few days.
Sources said though newly appointed Advisor K K Sharma has not formally joined yet but reshuffle in the portfolios of Advisors is likely to be ordered in a day or two.
In the reshuffle of portfolios, the Governor may take away significant portfolios from the two of his Advisors who have served on the highest positions in the state administration till recently. KNS

