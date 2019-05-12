Reshi to adopt Sumbal’s minor rape victim

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior political leader and MLC Yasir Reshi on Saturday demanded stringent punishment for rapist—who allegedly tarnished the chastity of a 3-year-old girl in Sumbal area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

In a statement, Yasir Reshi said that such incidents are a bolt on the fair name of society. He expressed concern over the moral degradation of society and sought time bound investigation into the incident.

Yasir Reshi said that drastic punishment should be awarded to the accused if proven guilty.

Reshi declared that he will bear all the expenses of the victim child that he will incur on education and will himself brought her up. "This victim child is my responsibility. I will take care of her education and all other stuff," he said.