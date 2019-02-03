Reshi likely to resign from PDP, LC

Srinagar:
People’s Democratic Party disgruntled leader Yasir Reshi is likely to announce his formal resignation from the party. Sources said that Yasir Rishi will formally resign from the MLC membership.
Sources informed news agency CNS that Yasir Reshi presided a meeting in Srinagar of his top workers. The workers agreed with the decision of Yasir Rishi to formally resign from the party and the Legislative Council.
Yasir Rishi was among those disgruntled leaders that echoed their voice against the party president Mehbooba Mufti, though he had not formally resigned from the party.
Reliable sources said that Yasir Reshi will resign from the party and the Legislative Council in coming days. The announcement will be made in the meeting that is scheduled to be held in a couple of days.