Reserve Yenner for angling, shift rafting to placid stretch in Pahalgam: JKTA

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA) has urged the Tourism department to allow rafting at Lidder River, which will not affect other activities like angling.

JKTA Chairman Manzoor Pakhtoons said the suspension of the rafting at river Lidder is no solution but a different slightly placid river should be identified for this adventure sports.

Pakhtoon, however, said Yenner should be kept for angling only and not for river rafting.

"River Yenner has not been suitable for rafting and has already affected angling sport. This beat should be exclusively reserved for angling while as the rafting should be shifted to some other ideal location," said JKTA Chairman.

He said the tourism department should also promote angling and attract the lovers of this sport from across the globe.

