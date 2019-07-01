Reservation to border dwellers historic step by GoI: MoS PMO

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North East Region; Minister of State PMO; Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Sunday said that other important border issues were also discussed in the Parliament adding that three percent reservation for residents living near International Border at par with residents living at LoC is an historic step taken by the Union Govt.



As per an official, Singh said this after he distributed DD Free Dish Set Top Boxes to border dwellers in Kathua.

An impressive function was organized by District Administration Kathua in association with Department of Information and Public Relations at border area of Hiranagar in which a total of 90 Set Top Boxes were distributed among beneficiaries from Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

Advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma was the guest of honour where as Member Parliament Jugal Kishore, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Vikas Kundal, SSP, Sridhar Patil, SE PWD, JD Information, ADC, ADDC, ACD, SDM Hiranagar, BDO, Tehsildar, Engineers and other concerned officers were present on this occasion.

The function commenced with the telecast of PM, Narendra Modi`s radio program ‘Man Ki Baat’ at 11 am.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that through these set-top boxes, authentic information will be disseminated to border residents, where connectivity has always remained an issue and this step will go a long way in expanding the Doordarshan’s terrestrial TV coverage.

He said that Dogri News bulletin is also available on satellite channels which will help Dogri language to reach people across the world besides it will also give J&K's composite culture and literature a boost.

During his address, Advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma said that Telecom and Television not only provide entertainment but also information so it is imperative that border area gets full connectivity. He also said that few channels beam educational programs which will also help students living in these border areas.

Advisor further stated that the Governor`s administration is actively looking into solving problems related to PHE, PDD and PWD departments so that basic amenities can be provided to all the people living across the length and breadth of the State for which required funds were also allotted.

Devising schemes for overall development of the State and further taking these schemes to the grass root level is the focus of Governor`s Administration, Sharma said and assured that all the identified schemes will be executed on time and convenience will be accrued to the beneficiary.

MP, Jugal Kishore observed that today’s event marks a significant milestone for making a head-start towards achieving the goal of reaching out to the people living in the far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD Free Dish. He said that through these set top boxes, authentic information will be disseminated to the border dwellers.

By taking note of PM`s program ‘Man Ki Baat’ in which water conservation efforts were highlighted, Jugal stressed on preserving water to meet the challenge of water scarcity in all water stressed areas.

Div Comm Jammu, Sanjeev Verma during his address informed that 15000 Set Top Boxes will be distributed in all border areas of Jammu region. The Set Top Box is provided free of cost and the audience will be able to view over 100 channels for free. He said that the beneficiaries have been identified strictly keeping in view the criteria/methodology worked out by the Government.

A cultural program was also presented by the artists of Information Department which was applauded by the audience.

An appointment letter was also given to the widow of deceased Rifleman Jaggi by the Singh, the official added