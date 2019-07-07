Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

July 07, 2019 | Tawseef Ahmad Mir

Anyone who does not fall under EWS criteria will now have 10% fewer jobs to target

Reservation system in India - are the various benefits given to historically disadvantaged castes and tribes listed as schedule tribes, schedule castes, OBC (Other Backward Classes), people living in residentially backward areas and also economically backward general. Reservation system in India consists of various measures; such as reserving access to seats in legislatures, to Govt. jobs and to get enrolled in higher educational institutions. Reservations are used for the communities that face inequality and discrimination so as to promise them constitutional equality.

Recently a new type of reservation system was introduced by Central Government of India as EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) Reservation. 10% quota is provided for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among General Category candidates in government jobs and educational institutions. The new quota act will change the seats-share accessible to you.

Anyone who does not fall under EWS criteria will now have 10% fewer jobs to target. For example, OBCs who could earlier target 77.5% seats (27% reserved and 50.5% general merit) will now see their competitive pool coming down to 67.5% (27% reserved and 40.5% general merit). If you were from SC category, earlier you had access to 65.50% seats, but now it is only 55.50%. The pool of ST shrunk from 58% to 48%. And most importantly, the merit quota decreased from 50.50% earlier to 40.50%. Now, about 60% of seats are excluded from the general merit category. They can’t compete in these seats because these seats are reserved for somebody else. Everybody except EWS lost 10% seats. STs are excluded from 52% seats, and SCs are excluded from 44.50% seats, OBC too lost 10% seats.

Whatever be the case, as the Constitutional Amendment is already made; Economically Weaker Section (EWS) among General category will now get a fixed quota of seats (10%). Into these 10% seats (this will work out only less than 100 seats in-case of UPSC Civil Services Exam), other categories OBC, SC, ST, or General Merit cannot get into it. Furthermore, it's good news for economically weaker sections of residents of Jammu and Kashmir who belong to general category that they can now avail the benefit of this category at national level exams such as NEET and IAS. In case of other categories, though their respective reservation quotas are untouched, the effective seats that can be targeted will come down.

CRITERIA OF INCOME AND ASSETS:

Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and whose family has gross annual income below Rs 8.OO lakh (Rupees eight lakh only) are to be identified as EWSs for benefit of reservation. Income shall also include income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application. Also persons whose family owns or possesses any of the following assets shall be excluded from being identified as EWS, irrespective of the family income:

5 acres of agricultural land and above. Residential at of 1000 sq ft. and above. Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities. Residential, plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

The property held by a Family in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test to determine EWS status.

The term Family for this purpose will include the person who seeks benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his/her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.

Income and asset certificate issuing authority and verification of certificate:

The benefit of reservation under EWS can be availed upon production of an Income and Asset Certificate issued by a Competent Authority. The Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the following authorities shall only be accepted as proof of candidate's claim as belonging to EWS:

District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/ Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/Additional' Deputy Commissioner/ 1st Class Stipendiary Magistrate/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate/ Taluka Magistrate! Executive Magistrate/ Extra Assistant Commissioner.

Chief Presidency Magistrate/Additional Chief Presidency Magistrate/Presidency Magistrate.

Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar.

Sub-Divisional Officer of the area where the candidate and/or his family normally resides.

Hence, it’s obviously good news for the candidates who don’t fall under any of the category (Central list), as they can avail the benefit from this type of reservation system.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

mirtawseef787@gmail.com