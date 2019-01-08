Reservation for economically backward, pahari speaking people pending with Gov for assent: Sajad Lone

AgenciesSrinagar
Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said reservation for Pahari speaking people bill met the same fate as reservation for economically backward section as both are yet to get assent of the Governor and have been there for more than one year.
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Sajad said, “The reservation for Pahari speaking people has met the same fate. It is yet to get the assent of the governor and has been there for more than one year.”
Reservation for economically backward sections was passed by the J&K Assembly in 2017.