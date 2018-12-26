Reservation for border villages will improve people’s livelihood: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 25:
Former Minister and District President, Samba, Manjit Singh on Tuesday appealed Governor Satya Paul Malik to give reservation to villages along International Border.
As per a statement, addressing a gathering at Govind Garh village along the International Border, Manjit Singh said that border remained under-developed and people have no reservation in Government jobs.
Singh appealed Governor to reserve International Border because poor people should be given equal opportunity in competition to get Government jobs like other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Many villagers along the International Border have winders and walls still with bullet marks fired from across the border by Pakistan,” said Manjit Singh.
He said that the poor border residents have no option, but to live under the shadow of shelling and border firing.
“These people have been living on edge and their lives are not safe. When their lives are not safe, they flee for life during border hostility, and studies of their children also suffer. Hence, they should be given reservation in Government jobs and professional educational institutions,” said Manjit Singh.
Recalling the plight of poor farmers, the former minister said the administration has turned their back towards the suffering of farmers because bandh on Basanter River was breached and it was damaged badly following which fields filled with silt.
However, the administration has not waken-up from the deep slumber even as many a times issue of de-silting of fields was made before them.
“Government has closed eyes on the suffering of border residents, while they do nothing on ground for their welfare. They only provide lip service to the border residents,” he alleged.