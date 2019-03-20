Research meet on ‘Recent Trends in Molecular and Cellular Biology’ begins at KU

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two-day First Annual Research Meeting based on the theme “Recent Trends in Molecular and Cellular Biology” organized by Department of Biotechnology University of Kashmir started here at KU on Tuesday.

Leading researchers and scientists from several prestigious institutions of the country have been invited to the university where they shall be delivering talks and sharing their research experience during the meet.

Delivering the inaugural address Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad said “It is very important to invite people from leading institutions to this university so that our students, scholars and faculty may exchange their ideas with them and get benefitted from the rich and vast experience of veterans in the field which will add more vibrancy to the area of research at our campus.”

Prof Talat added that he is looking forward towards meaningful academic collaborations with national and international institutions of repute in the field of science and other disciplines so that students, scholars and faculty of the university may get international exposure.

While maintaining that the university is looking forward to support and promote best ideas in the field of research Dean Research KU Prof Zafar A Reishi said “The Department of Biotechnology is one of the best departments in the University and has faculty from some of the renowned international institutions. However it would be more beneficial for the overall research culture of the University if the department does some handholding and starts accommodating students and scholars from other science departments of the University in its various academic and research pursuits.”

Head Department of Biotechnology Prof Khalid Majid Fazili introduced the theme of the first ever annual research meeting and highlighted the aims and objectives of the meeting.

Dr Ajaz-ul-hamid Wani conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session and Dr Altaf Bhat presented vote of thanks on the occasion.

Eminent scholars and scientists of the country including Prof. LS Shashidhara Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, (IISER), Pune, Prof. Sandhya S Visweswariah Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Prof. Krishnamurthy Natarajan School of Life Sciences Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi, Dr. Richa Rikhy Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, (IISER), Pune, Dr. Sanjeev Khosla Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad and Dr. Kundan Sengupta Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, (IISER), Pune shall be interacting with the participants and sharing their views on the theme of the meet.