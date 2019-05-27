Research at SKIMS takes hit as doctors continue private practice

May 27, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

People must inform us, will take action: Director

Despite drawing non-practicing allowances, doctors at SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura continue to go for private practices’ taking a toll on research activities. Moreover the officials accuse SKIMS of being hand in glove with the erring doctors.

As per the doctors, at SKIMS heads of many departments, faculty members, doctors flout norms and indulge in private practice which is an offence.

“Many doctors, faculty members violate restrictions on private practice while serving at the institute. They are not supposed to do so. It has affected the patient care and research. The institute lags behind in research,” said a doctor at SKIMS.

He said the authorities at the helm have failed to take action against the offenders. He accused the institute authorities of being “hand in glove” with the erring doctors.

Doctors attribute cause of poor research to the ‘carelessness’ of SKIMS authorities, saying that they have been maintaining silence over the years. They said the research programs are held once a year and it was not a priority.

"Authorities must legalize in-house private practices. The specialist doctors can be made available for patients in the morning or during late evening hours in the campus clinics on a reasonable fee, which shall be shared between the doctors and SKIMS,” a senior administrator at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir.

He alleged that even some heads of the departments call patients to the institute and do surgeries and other diagnostic procedures.

“It must end. The SKIMS doctors have failed to follow a code of conduct while the government is not initiating any disciplinary action against them,” he added.

The private practice by the doctors has heated up a debate in the medical fraternity at SKIMS.

“The doctors are paid handsome salary by the government. They should not be allowed to do private practice,” said an insider at SKIMS.

The issue came to fore in January last year when the government suspended three senior doctors for violating norms by practicing while serving the SKIMS. It was followed with suspension of ex-Director, SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar.

Professors and Assistant Professors are supposed to give 30 percent of their time to research, 40 percent to patent services and 30 percent to the academics.

“But it is reverse here. They focus is mostly on patient care and SKIMS has become a patient service institute. They have neglected the research,” he said, adding, “Private practice is unethical. A faculty member has to prepare for lectures. If they do private practice, they do it at the cost of education of medical students.”

As per norms, the paramedical staff of SKIMS can’t go for private practice but they too are allegedly violating the norms.

The authorities are giving a free hand to the heads of the departments and faculty members due to which the institute is lagging behind in research.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said they won’t tolerate the private practice by the doctors stating that he was unaware about it.

“People must come forward. We have a designated committee to look after the issue of the private practice. We are going to send letters to all the departments to give the factual report,” he said.

Shah said they will take strict action against the erring doctors and people must turn up with complaints.