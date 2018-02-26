Rescue operation resumes, Div Com deputed to Kupwara avalanche site

AgenciesKupwara
The search operation to trace out three missing persons resumed on the 3rd day on Monday in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Three persons who had gone for hunting along with two other persons came under a snow avalanche at Lashkote- the top forest area of Darpora which connects Lolab and Bandipora forest areas.
On Sunday a joint team of police, army, SDRF and local volunteers launched the rescue operation. They have also taken two persons who had survived miraculously to the spot to find out the missing.
Director Disaster Management Amir Ali said that the minister Javid Mustafa Mir has directed Div Com Kashmir to visit the spot and oversee the rescue operation. The directions comes a day after the minister for disaster management Javid Mustafa Mir directed Deputy Commissioner’s of Bandipora and Kupwara to visit the spot and carry out the operation to find out the missing trio.
Meanwhile, official sources said that a team of the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) is likely to reach the spot today. The help of HAWS had been sought by the authorities for early recovery of the missing trio.
Missing trio identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie and Ghulam Mohd Lone son of Ali Mohd Lone all residents of Warnow, Lolab.
The rescuers had suspended the operation overnight and have been resumed early Monday morning
0 Comment(s)