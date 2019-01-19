Republic Day arrangements finalized at Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 18:
District administration Doda on Friday finalized the arrangements for the celebration of Republic Day 2019 in the district, here at a meeting chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Hanief Malik.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that the celebrations of the Day will start with the playing of Shenai Vadan by the District Information Centre and the main function will be held at the Sports Stadium where the chief guest will unfurl the National Flag and take salute at the March past.
The ADDC issued directions with regard to the arrangements viz security, traffic management, cleanliness and sanitation, seating arrangement, drinking water, power supply, Medicare facilities, refreshment, arrangement of prizes, road clearance, arrangement of fire tenders, invitation card distribution etc.
Chief Education Officer, District Youth Services & Sports Officer and Cultural Officer were directed to ensure arrangements for the cultural programme for the Day.
The rehearsals will be held on 22nd and 23rd of January 2019 and full dress rehearsal will be held on 24th January 2019, the meeting was informed, the official added.