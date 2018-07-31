Repressive measures won't force people into submission: Sumji

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar July 30:
Lashing out at authorities and expressing concern over the use of "excessive force" against civilians and youth, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) general secretary GhNabiSumji, said that intimidations and resorting to repressive and coercive measures and inflicting atrocities on innocent people on one pretext or the other, is highly deplorable.
He said: "It won’t force people into submission." He said that "during CASO, youth were mercilessly thrashed, subjected to worst humiliation, their mobile phones snatched and scrutinized. This is worst type of arrogance and no where on earth, such type bullying ever existed."
"Youth are being detained on fake charges and the rampant use of infamous PSA and lodging countless FIRs against youth to prolong their illegal custody is the direct assault on civil liberty and fundamental rights of common masses.," He said.