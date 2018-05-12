Repressive, brutal measures only strengthen people’s resolve: JRL

‘Youth being killed, just voices muzzled in Kashmir’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday strongly condemned the government’s decision of once again caging the entire resistance leadership and imposing curbs in downtown Srinagar, barring Muslims from offering mandatory Friday payers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar and turning entire South Kashmir into a military fortress.
JRL in its statement said that “while our youth are being brutally massacred no voice is allowed to be raised against this planned genocide”.
In a joint statement, JRL said that even funeral prayers in absentia are not allowed as leadership had said that “they will be offered for the five armed youth and seven civilians killed by forces last week in Shopian and Srinagar”.
“More repressive measures GoI and its local supporters in Kashmir would employ to force
the resistance camp and the people of Kashmir into submission, the stronger would be the resolve to fight back for freedom from forced rule,” JRL statement said, adding: “The disproportionate war being fought against the people of Kashmir by the ruling BJP regime at the Centre to push the people of Kashmir to the wall and break our resolve will never succeed as people are fighting for securing the inalienable right to determine our future guaranteed by the world’s highest body—the United Nations Security Council.”
Statement said that people have faced Delhi’s ruthless “military might” since past three decades with “steadfastness and commitment towards the final goal”.
Responding to the recent statement of Indian Army Chief that “Azadi was not possible as youth can’t fight Army”, statement said it was an admission that “no holds barred military force would continue to be used by the state to repress people and commit grave human rights violation upon them.”
Statement said: “Army chief must realize that banking of military might won’t fetch the desired result of conquering Kashmir . Kashmir is a political and human issue of more than ten million people who are asking for genuine rights.”
Statement said in almost all the Masjids, shrines and Imam Baras across Kashmir where there were no restrictions , “a resolution framed by the Joint Resistance Leadership that condemned the killing of 13 people in Shopian and Srinagar and blinding and maiming of scores of innocent youth with deadly pellets and lethal shells, terming it was the worst form of state repression was adopted and unanimously passed”.
The people across Kashmir also expressed their condolence to all those killed by the government forces last week and took a pledge to remain steadfast towards the movement, JRL said.