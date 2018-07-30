 Representing the sufferings

Title: On The Bank Of Red River Author: Afzal Shahi Pages: 116 Publisher: Kashmir Book Depot Srinagar
Author: Afzal Shahi
Pages: 116
Publisher: Kashmir Book Depot Srinagar
The book “On The Bank Of Red River” is the first poetic collection of Afzal Shahi. The author was born in Bandipora and retired as an English lecturer. He has versatility in writing different genres of art.
Besides being an English poet, he is a short story writer in Urdu and Kashmiri as well. He is also an artist who has made cover designs of many books. The cover design of this book is also designed by the poet himself that shows his artistic excellence in all forms of art.
“On The Bank Of Red River” is a lyrical poetry that exhibits heterogeneous ideas, feelings, sentiments, urges and aspirations of human beings in this part of the world. The language, phrases, cadences sparkle while reading the poems.
The book is a collection of 75 poems with diverse themes that reflects deep understanding of the concerns, tragedies, issues visible and invisible difficulties that surrounds our valley in particular and world in general, making it a book that has a universal appeal.
There are also some powerful poems expressing romantic and spiritual aspects of love and six poems are titling “love”.
All the poems vary in length from a few short ones to some that are long. The poetry varies immensely in terms of both content and form,making it unlikely that anyone will enjoy all the poems equally.
There are different emotions that I first experienced when I read each of these poems,all the while introducing new ideas and interweaving them into age old concept.
All the poems are well executed with some wonderful imagery and they set the tone and mood for numerous emotions. The poet exposes his deepest insight to readers and they see narrator going through these emotions and inner feelings while reading the poems.
For example, one of the poems in this collection from “love dwells in ...” where the narrator remembers his mother and father all the time in the memories of their past, even when they are gone.
It is wonderful because often times we worry about it we're missed. It's a question that haunted many people, but this poem answers it easily
When I think of my father
I become conscious
When I think of my mother
I feel young
From the pain of losing a loved one to the relief of finally finding yourself in the end.
This book represents the suffering from heartbreak because of the occupation of invaders in one of the poems captioning as “On The Bank Of Red River III”.
Whenever these visitors visit the bank of red river, they have dancing attendance on them.
The whole time
When they come
With their nets
When they come
With their hooks
To fish the human skeleton....
Some poems in this collection are also resistance poems that are evocative, and the word play is excellent making readers feel the emotion of the poet as they read.
I found all the poems engaging and brilliant in its diction. The poet has succeeded in fulfilling both the formal and thematic structure so far the structure of the poems is concerned.
This is a great collection and I’m glad that I read it. If you generally like poetry- and more importantly if you like many different styles of poetry-you will undoubtedly love to read it.
It is a really interesting book and I absolutely loved it.As I saw this book,I knew I had to read it because I loved the cover, it’s title and concept.
After I have finished reading it, I can say that I adored the content with different themes in this wonderful book of poetry. I wish the poet all the best for his future contributions.
Author teaches at GGHS Bandipora