Reports about hearing of Art 35-A not true: ADGP Munir Khan

Published at August 27, 2018 11:36 AM 0Comment(s)3462views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Amid speculations about the hearing of Article 35-A case today, the authorities on Monday said that they will investigate all these rumour mongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly.


Earlier, the speculations were on rife that the top court of India will be hearing the case Article 35-A today.


However, ADGP Security, Homeguards, Law & Order, J&K Munir Ahmad Khan termed the reports as ‘incorrect’, saying that rumour is being spread by miscreants over hearing of the case at Supreme Court (SC).


“A rumour is being spread by miscreants that hearing of Article 35 A case in the supreme court is today. This is not a fact. We will investigate all these rumour mongering cases and deal with the culprits strictly,” Khan tweeted. (KNS)

