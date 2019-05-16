Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that reports about attack on Army in south Kashmir district of Shopian was incorrect.
Police was reacting to reports that militants attacked an Army patrolling party at Aripora in Shopian on Thursday evening.
The police on its official twitter handle Kashmir Zone police rebutted the news and said that the reports about militants attacking forces in Shopian was incorrect.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that reports about attack on Army in south Kashmir district of Shopian was incorrect.
Police was reacting to reports that militants attacked an Army patrolling party at Aripora in Shopian on Thursday evening.
The police on its official twitter handle Kashmir Zone police rebutted the news and said that the reports about militants attacking forces in Shopian was incorrect.