Reporters beaten up by CRPF in Anantnag

Published at October 13, 2018 12:39 AM 0Comment(s)297views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag:

Paramilitary CRPF allegedly beat up two local reporters in Ashajipora area of Anantnag town while they were discharging their professional duties. The incident sparked off a sit in protest by the journalists. The reporters who were heckled included Fayaz Lolu and Deen Imran working with national TV news channels Munsif and Aalmi Sahara.
"We were covering clashes in Ashajipora area during a shutdown over the killing of Hizb Commander Manan Wani.
Anantnag Working journalists Association has demanded a registration of FIR against the CRPF unit for man handling it's reporters.

 

