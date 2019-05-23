Report on mass killings: Geelani welcomes UNHRC’s fresh initiative

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani welcomed United Nations Human Rights High Commission’s fresh initiative for asking India to submit its report with reference to mass killings and human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that “the UN bears moral and political obligations to address Kashmir issue at the earliest and till its final resolution ensure right to live with liberty and dignity to the people of Kashmir.”

In a statement issued here, expressing his concern on the use of military might to strangulate the political will and voice of the subjugated people of Kashmir, Hurriyat (G) chairman demanded a high level probe of the extra-judicial killings, random arrests, ruthless killings, maiming and blinding by pellets and bullets and the worst plight of prisoners, rights in the nook and corner of the state at the hands of the forces.

Urging an early visit by the UNHRC, Amnesty International, ICRC and other human rights groups to take on spot stock to human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, Geelani leader pinned hope that the UN as a responsible institution shall come to the rescue of the oppressed people of the state and prevail upon India to abstain from perpetrating worst human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a "hell like prison" on the globe where the inhabitants of the soil always live under the shade of a war like situation, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman castigated "barbaric and inhuman behaviors" meted out to the detenues, lodged in different jails, including Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hamid Fayaz, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Anrabi, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Gani Bhat, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Abdul Ahad Para, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan, Tika Khan, Mohammad Shafi Wani, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Ayoub Mir.

“Our prisoners are deprived of the basic amenities, proper medical treatment, food and other facilities,” alleged Hurriyat chairman.

Reiterating his political stand, Geelani said “the people of Kashmir have never accepted aggression. They demand right to self-determination which is their birth right.”

Asserting on the immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the wishes and aspirations of the people, Hurriyat (G) chairman said that our resistance movement bears moral and political support of the vast majority of the international community, so sooner or later India shall have to accept our legitimate demand for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani felicitated Moien-ul-Haq for his fresh appointment as Pak-Ambassador in India.

In a welcome message, Hurriyat (G) chairman expressed hope that Moien-ul-Haq shall leave no stone unturned to render diplomatic services in his new destination. He prayed for his success in relation to his new appointment.