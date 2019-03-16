About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Report on expiry of lease agreement at Gulmarg: HC asks Govt

The High Court on Friday granted last opportunity to the State government has sought action against those whose leases have expired at Gulmarg tourist resort.
It has directed the authorities to take final decision on the issue and file a report before the court on or by next date of hearing.
Expressing deep concern over the lackadaisical approach adopted by government in taking action, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan said that it is against the larger interests of public and cannot be tolerated.
“No person can be permitted to utilize the property with the intention of furthering of private interest of any person or authority. It has to be ensured that the maximum benefit results to the public as a result thereof,” the bench said.
While taking serious note on the approach of Gulmarg Developmental Authority (GDA), the bench before initiating action against the officials of GDA, granted final opportunity to the authorities to take decision on the issue.
With regard to retention and withholding of public property beyond time limit, the Court directed the government to place the stand about recovery of property in Gulmarg where leases or licenses have already expired.
Advocate General today informed the Court that a meeting was convened with different stakeholders on March 7 to discuss the renewal of expired lease agreements and the decision in this regard will be taken soon.
The Court remarked that Advocate General has assured that the decision will be taken positively and the same will be placed before the court as such one more opportunity is granted to have the decision.
The Court was hearing Public Interest Litigation on protection and preservation of the Gulmarg resort.
Earlier, GDA was directed to inform the Court with regard to the amount which the lessee/licensee was required to pay towards the grant of leases and the status of the payments by the lessees in a tabulation form as directed.
Court has already recorded that it is trite that public property is held in public trust by the respondents and has to be dealt with in a non-arbitrary and transparent manner ensuring that public interest is best served.

 

 

Latest News

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

Mar 15 | PTI/AFP
Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Mar 15 | Noor ul Haq
SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

Mar 15 | Agencies
Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

Mar 15 | AFP/PTI
Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir

Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir's Bandipora

Mar 15 | Agencies
People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

Mar 15 | Junaid Kathju
Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Mar 15 | Shafat Mir
Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 15 | Agencies
Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Mar 15 | AP/Press Trust of India

'Multiple fatalities' as gunman targets New Zealand mosques

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian shot dead in Pulwama

Civilian shot dead in Pulwama's Gulzarpora

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Report on expiry of lease agreement at Gulmarg: HC asks Govt

              

The High Court on Friday granted last opportunity to the State government has sought action against those whose leases have expired at Gulmarg tourist resort.
It has directed the authorities to take final decision on the issue and file a report before the court on or by next date of hearing.
Expressing deep concern over the lackadaisical approach adopted by government in taking action, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan said that it is against the larger interests of public and cannot be tolerated.
“No person can be permitted to utilize the property with the intention of furthering of private interest of any person or authority. It has to be ensured that the maximum benefit results to the public as a result thereof,” the bench said.
While taking serious note on the approach of Gulmarg Developmental Authority (GDA), the bench before initiating action against the officials of GDA, granted final opportunity to the authorities to take decision on the issue.
With regard to retention and withholding of public property beyond time limit, the Court directed the government to place the stand about recovery of property in Gulmarg where leases or licenses have already expired.
Advocate General today informed the Court that a meeting was convened with different stakeholders on March 7 to discuss the renewal of expired lease agreements and the decision in this regard will be taken soon.
The Court remarked that Advocate General has assured that the decision will be taken positively and the same will be placed before the court as such one more opportunity is granted to have the decision.
The Court was hearing Public Interest Litigation on protection and preservation of the Gulmarg resort.
Earlier, GDA was directed to inform the Court with regard to the amount which the lessee/licensee was required to pay towards the grant of leases and the status of the payments by the lessees in a tabulation form as directed.
Court has already recorded that it is trite that public property is held in public trust by the respondents and has to be dealt with in a non-arbitrary and transparent manner ensuring that public interest is best served.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;