May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Replace polythene by handloom products: Verma

Seeks support of civil society for the cause

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday stressed on the need to educate society against the use of Polythene Bags to save the environment and sought the support of civil society and social organisations for the cause.
As per an official, chairing a meeting attended by a team of Handloom department led by Joint Director Kanta Rukwal and representatives of social organisations and Handloom societies here, the Div Com underscored the need to promote use of Handloom woven bags to replace hazardous Plastic bags. He urged upon the social organizations including the private entities of Jammu to promote and use the Handloom Bags, which will also boost the local employment and revenue generation of the State.
Briefing about the initiatives of Handloom department, Kanta Rukwal said that it is working hard for the promotion and marketing of the handloom products and assisting the weavers of the state to produce finest quality of handloom products in bulk. She informed that with the support of the Div Com and dedication of the department towards promotion of Handloom products, many institutions are showing keen interest in purchasing the products from Handloom Societies.
She informed that Handloom Societies have developed finest quality of handbags, shopping bags, souvenirs, File Folders and Laptop Bags of various Fabrics like cotton, linen, tweed, and Pashmina and their demand is picking up fast.
Representing Amar Singh Club, its Secretary Vijay Saraf, assured to supplement the efforts of the government towards promotion of Handloom Products in the society. He hailed the dedication of the Divisional Commissioner towards this Cause. Saraf also assured that the Executive Committee of Jammu Amar Singh Club would fully support the use of Non Woven Bags. He informed that Amar Singh Club has placed an order for the supply of handloom Bags for use as well as their sale.
Divisional Commissioner appreciated the initiatives taken by the Joint Director Handlooms for the promotion and marketing of handlooms and assured full administrative support to the Handlooms Societies of Samba, the representatives of which were also present at the meeting for seeking promotion of their Products.

