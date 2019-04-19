Repeated NIA summons to Yaseen, Zaffar, Nayeem unwarranted: Qayoom

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani condemned the repeated summoning of Traders Federation leader Mohd Yaseen Khan, Salvation Movement leader Zaffar Akbar Bhat and Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s son Dr Nayeem Geelani.

In a statement issued to KNS, Wani said Government of India should avoid harassing Kashmiri leaders in the name of investigation and should lesson decent voices in Kashmir instead of harassing them.

He urged upon authority to investigate Kashmiri leaders in Srinagar instead of calling them to Delhi, keeping in view their security in the present circumstances.