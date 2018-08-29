Repaired for first time since 1930, Gawkadal water gate shuts again

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Aug 28:
After repairing the Gawkadal water gate for the first time since 1930, the gate has been damaged once again posing questions over the quality of repairs by the authorities concerned.
Residents of the area alleged that the gate has been damaged once again leaving them to suffer the same they had been suffering in the past.
The Gawkadal water gate was repaired for the first time few months ago after it was built way back in 1930. The gate regulates the water balance and flow of Dal Lake but the government’s failure to repair the gate has left residents reeling.
Manzoor Ahmad, a local said the gate was repaired after a long time and within fifteen days after its resumption it got damaged again.
“This is an utter failure. After taking three months to repair the gate it got damaged again. Constructors took huge money from the government and used low grade material to repair the water gate. That is why it got damaged in a very short time,” Manzoor said.
He said the gate was closed for almost four months earlier also and caused water stagnation that made it (water) stinky.
“We are again suffering from contaminated water and foul smell that comes from the stagnant water,” he said.
He further said the surroundings of the water gate are polluted which adds to the sufferings of the people.
“The waste material and stagnant water gets mixed which poses serious threat of spreading diseases and infections among people especially children,” he said.
Adding to the matter, he said that their concerns remain unheard. From one side they are suffering from water stagnation and pollution from waste material from the other side.
“Many times we clean the surroundings to the possible extent but they cannot repair the water gate themselves,” he added.
Public Information Officer, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Tariq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that earlier it was under construction and currently they are unaware about the status of the water gate.
“I will forward the matter to the concerned department and they will look into the matter and try to fix it as soon as possible,” Tariq said.