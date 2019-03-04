Repair Roads

In 2019, the rising number of road and highway closure has put forward some serious challenges before the state administration. With the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway interrupted now and then, there has been acute shortage of certain commodities. The weather has not only delinked the regions but has left the roads and highways in a beaten-up shape. After snow, the rains that are lashing the valley have caused depressions in roads, potholes and cracks. The condition of the roads across Kashmir is very bad, slowing down the traffic and also leading to accidents. Usually the roads in Kashmir districts see the renovation and repairs after the move of the Durbar. However, in present time, there is a dire need to fix the roads without waiting for the move. Dilapidated roads, cracks and potholes have become regular phenomena in Kashmir after recurring bouts of snow and rain. The roads in the state have also become increasingly unsafe, which is evident from the number of deadly road accidents. On Saturday, at least 10 people were killed in different road accidents and 34 others were injured. On Sunday also fatalities due to road accidents were reported in the state. Though the recent road accidents occurred in the vulnerable parts of the state, in Jammu and Ramban areas, but the roads almost everywhere in the state demand equal attention of the authorities. Besides accidents, the battered roads also slow down the traffic and cause traffic jams, particularly in congested areas. Smooth and macadamized roads also relieve traffic authorities who find managing the traffic extremely difficult, particularly during summer period when there is a spike in the road rush. The government must reach out to all areas and even peripheries where people have been complaining about bad road conditions. On city outskirts and also in the interiors people often complain that roads have not been macadamized for years now. In Srinagar and areas that witness frequent traffic jams, travel delays due to poor condition of roads or other obstructions may lead to losing lives as patients are frequently ferried from different districts and localities to the city hospitals. As some city reports suggest, it is even more dangerous to drive during rainy weather as potholes and cracks in the road surfaces are covered with water. The governor administration must depute officials to inspect the road conditions in different localities of the city as well as other districts. The sooner it is done, the better it will be.