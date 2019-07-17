Reorganizing School Education

July 17, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

Change is inevitable to qualify for any dynamic society. It must occur at all levels. If it doesn't, it has to be brought about. Adjustment or accommodation is now prerequisite to survive at individual, collective or institutional levels. Feeling proud on pristine history is a sense of belongingness but lagging behind is backwardness. The master key to bring change is education. If we think for a while, if the key is bended, rugged, obsolete and rusted, how it is possible to open the new locks-more twisted than old ones, to see the secrets of life and beyond. Well, we need a changed education system to change the society-the only remedy which shall do. Without doing away with the out of fashion concepts, practices and operations, how it is possible to make education as a change institution?

Beyond doubt, there are potential officers from top to bottom with a galaxy of hard working faculties putting in their all resources and capabilities to realize the change. But, only bits and pieces could be seen appearing on ground. Weak policies, I believe, could be the big reason for under-performance. The intellectual potential, vision and wisdom fail to strike the target. The fortification of old and obsolete walls of educational policies are hard to cross over to see the dynamism in the field elsewhere. One may ask, if there is a globalization in economy, culture and polity, why education is still a victim of compartmentalization. Why does it still suffocate in an, otherwise, open environment of world community?

Ours is still a sinking society - a part of third world educational mess. Education is not priority here at political level nor is there any concerted effort to pool the genius minds to come up with educational policy and human resource management integrated with contemporary socio-economic and scientific challenges and issues. Taking the inspiration from early educationists is mandatory but relying upon them in total to deal with the present demands is against the logic and philosophy they had themselves propounded. Still turning or surfing the pages of much old Kothari or Secondary Commissions or NPE reflects policy laziness. Even National Curriculum Framework -2005 seems to be little relevant.

The New Education Policy-2019 (Draft) is widely discussed and debated. There are certain nice structural changes envisaged in the policy for school education but there is a little or hardly anything about re-organization of the system in place for decades together in different states including ours. The intellectuals, civil society groups and academics must garner the public opinion for re-organizing the department. It obviously needs a strong and sincere political will to realize. NEP- 19 or the constitution of working groups, sometimes back, to come up with "vision document" to effect change in J and K's education sector, is generously appreciable. But the modalities it seems to follow and the purposes to achieve are almost within the framework of old policy parameters. There is nothing like re-organization of the department to really revamp it on the perfectly modern lines. We need a vibrant system to translate the policy vision on ground. The frozen and obsolete rules and norms of governance and organization shall render even best policies and documents useless and throw them to winds.

More than one quarter of twenty first century has almost gone. The department is still running with old and outdated setup. Why shouldn't there be restructuring and re-organization of human resource in education sector to make the society functionally and structurally meaningful. When the change agent itself is trapped in bottleneck, how would it free the society from bottlenecks? It needs to be brought on the track leading to the phenomenal destinations. There is a mess in huge work force. The teaching and ministerial manpower and the administrators begotten out of them work in a steel-frame welded in fifties and sixties of the last century. Some are colonial brands too. The nature of accountability is feudalistic, fearful and fails to yield. There is a lack of in-build mechanism of checks and control- obviously for truants. The system in place is not enough scientific to make the odd one out. The survival of the fittest shall apply itself, if the systemic policy operation is executed.

Promotion is attraction and motivation-universal phenomena. With vigor and merit, a choicest teacher enters the department, spends all the potential there, lives whole life in it and finally comes out of it only as a "Masterji”- now a least respected title in society. Money alone doesn't matter. There is a halt on promotions in the department. There are no new positions nor any move to effect any change in nomenclature- be that "Headmaster" or "Master". The change is must with new designations and positions. Therefore, the re-organization is a curious case.

Promotion mechanism is also same. We have the poorest way of promotions in the department. Only seniority, required degree or some non academic qualification should not be the criteria the department has been doing with. The parameters of delivery, performance and administrative acumen need to be put in place somewhere in the system to move towards meritocracy. The results would be different, unprecedentedly different, if merit alone is allowed to triumph over. The separate policy for primary education to re-organize it at all academic and non academic-audit levels is the matter of paramount concern. Only specially trained and motivated teachers can draw the best out of the poor and weak stuff the way a professional potter makes a beautiful pot out of mud.

Once the foundation is strong, the elevation would itself be easy to become strong. What we have been practicing or observing is out of logic. A teacher teaching the higher classes this year and somehow trained for that finds himself in primary school next. May be in elementary school in next two or three years because he is a "general line teacher", supposedly to be a jackal of everything without strengthening his mastery. But we easily forget that we are a part of global society which believes in specialization rather super-specialization. To immerse on all important issues, we need a separate Directorate with separate field functionaries for elementary school education, the weakest area in education sector.

Introducing RT scheme has served a mass recruitment purpose, beyond imagination. It didn't prove a pro-academic policy because of varied reasons, not to be discussed here. Attached to it is a non-transfer decree. This is against the normal procedure which hampers the wide range of interactions the RTs, a significant section of stakeholders, otherwise, would have been exposed to. The exposure blockade is dangerously expressing its effects in classrooms.

The married female RT Teachers have particularly been serving the imprisonment or they had to restrict their choices of marital fate to the adjacent areas only. If a teacher is attending classes with issues tossing the walls of his/her mind, students become the victims, ultimately. The scheme is now closed and most of the issues related to it are resolved but its haunting cries shall continue to echo across engaged lot and other educated youth who won't get chance to enter the department for years together now.

Instead their transfer policy is thought over; "the new recruitment policy" stands already forced to compel the meritorious to work on basic pay for five years that too in third zone. How the policy bears the fruits of change on societal levels in the longer run? There may be fiscal relief but the academic side has to bear the brunt. This needs a correction at policy level. To see the education as a strong modern force of change, it itself needs to be changed in all ways, more than that what has been referred in much hyped NEP-2019 to bring the change at organizational level as well. If the policy makers and think tanks make it so, there shall be least necessity of thrusting the tools of social engineering to bring change in society.

