Renzushah seeks strengthening of economic sectors

June 22, 2019

Calls on Advisor Skandan

Chairman Kashmir Society International Khawaja Farooq Renzushah prominent Novelist and called on Advisor K Skandan at his office in New Secretariat.

He appreciated the pragmatic steps taken by the Advisor for accelerating Developmental activities in functioning in the state under his administrative control.

He emphasized for taking up further massive developmental activities in rural areas, IT, industry, revenue, elections, agriculture and horticulture.

Renzushah said he brought into the notice of Advisor the plight of people connected with industry and handicrafts that need patronage to strengthen economic scenario in state.

He also pleaded for relief to agriculture farmers in state under government of India schemes who have suffered due to abnormal weather conditions.

Renzueshah also requested for developing digital application so that maximum voting under e-voting in ensured in Kashmir Division and 97% is able to get voting secured voting rights in proper and rich democratic environment for which our country is known throughout world.