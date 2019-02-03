Renzushah prays for Kashmir at Makhdoom sahib shrine

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 2:
While praying at holy shrine of Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib (R.A) the chairman Kashmir Society International (KSI) Khawaja Farooq Renzushah said that only these spiritual personalities can bring Kashmir out of present extreme crises.
In a statement he said arrival of Hazrat Bulbulshah (R.A) and Hazrat Amir Kabir (R.A) through Silk route was first revolution of love in Kashmir, when first king of Kashmir Hazrat Sultan Sader-ud-Din Rinchenshah and thousands of people adopted the path of ‘sufiyat’. He said that the golden periods of Kashmir have been scripted through holiest sufi books since that period and this civilization continued to remain abode of the revered awaliyas. He said Sultan-e-Arifeen of Kashmir Hazrat Hamza Mehboob-ul Aalam from Tujar shareef belonging to Raina family was of sixth generation of the period when his for fathers who had ministerial status along with first Muslim king of Kashmir established strong foundations of Sufiyat here. “Since then Kashmir to Kashgar civilization was shaped as one of the most proud civilization of world based on love and brotherhood,” said Renzu.
He said, “Unfortunately in present crises our national media is defaming Kashmir and Kashmiri civilization. It is therefore the responsibility of all the learned scholars to erase ugly image created about Kashmir by biased media.”
Renzu further said, “Our natural route connecting Kargil- Askardu to silk route and Kashgar is not being opened depriving Kashmir to join directly with world trade centers.” He said that there is no progress on Zoojila tunnel for last three decades.
Renzu prayed to Allah at the shrine of Hazrat Sultan to take real decision for Kashmir as this civilization is crumbling in most hostile atmosphere at present.