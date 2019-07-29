Renzushah for converting Kashmir back as abode of Sufiyat

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Addresses day-long conference on Tasawuf in Pulwama

Khawaja Farooq Renzushah Sunday emphasised the need for imparting Sufi knowledge of Tasawuf to one and all and said only Tasawuf can help in presenting the great image of Islam as religion of love peace and humanity to the world.

Addressing one-day conference on Tasawuf in Pulwama held at auditorium of Hazrat Mantaqi Sahib Shrine, Renzushah said that since the arrival of Hazrat Bulbulshah (RA), Kashmir has become abode of love and peace. He said the great sufi saint Hazrat Amir Kabir advised people to follow same school of thought of love and unity which Bulbulshah introduced.

“At present when image of Kashmir throughout world, particularly of Pulwama, is being presented in most ugly way by national and international media, time had come for all scholars, ulmas, and intellectuals to convey the message of Taswauf and Sufiyat and exhibit our strong faith in great Sufi Auwliyas, who have shaped our civilization from Kashmir to Kashgar into a proud civilization of world,” Renzushah said.

He appreciated the participation of large number of youth in the conference and said “it is a clear indication that new generation of Kashmir is yearning to understand importance of Tasawuf with original Sufi way of life”.

Renzushah appreciated the governor administration for starting process of renovation of Sufi shrines “ignored for mysterious reasons” in Kashmir for last thirty years.

One the occasion, Renzushah released several books on Sufiyat. He lauded the role of authors like Ali Mohad Ladakhi for Sufiyat in Ladakh, Akbar Sahib, most revered author on Tasawuf and others personalities of Sufiyat whose books were released and who delivered their research addresses on Tasawuf in the conference . He appreciated Dr. Tawseef, Research Foundation Hazrat Mantaqi, Sautul Awaliya, Jameet Ahal Aitqaad on the occasion.