Renzu, Tarigami meet Governor

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khawaja Farooq Renzu, Chairman Kashmir Society International met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan here today.

Renzu expressed his gratitude to Governor for renovation of Sufi Shrines in Kashmir and urged him to advise the Tourism Department to encourage pilgrimage tourism at these revered Shrines. He requested: early completion of under construction flyovers, railway tracks for facilitation of commuters; ban on alcohol in Kashmir, stringent punishment for the culprit who raped a child, promotion of Kashmir’s culture outside, encouraging Scouts and Guides movement and sports activities and declare Shahar- e- Khas as a Heritage city.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and brought into Governor’s notice various issues of public importance.