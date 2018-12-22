Renzu pays obeisance at Eidgah shrines

Srinagar, Dec 21:
Chairman Kashmir Society International (KSI) Farooq Renzu on Friday paid obeisance at shrines of Hazrat Saleh Khaleefa of Mahboob ul Aalam (RA) and Hazrat Moheeti Kashgari (RA). He expressed his dismay on detoriating conditions of the shrines of such great saints.
In a statement Renzu said adequate land of these shrines has been encroached.
“In 1959 when Tibet which was part of Kashmir under Zainul Abidin rule suffered crises like Kashgar by invasion of China. At that time temporary place was given to Tibetian colony out of Shrine land but slowly with no attention of administration the Holy wazukhana Talab was also illegally erased. Now only Two Roza paks of Hazrat Saleh khaleefa and Hazrat Moheeti Kashgari are rendered in most dilapidated condition,” he said.
Renzuh appreciated Sahil Ahmad of historical Madras e Sultania as youth icon of Aitqaad, Mohd Yousuf Bhat Mujawir of Holy shrines, Abdul Ahad Naat khawan, Bilal Sahib of Madaras-e-Sultania, Aijaz Sahib of Madras ul sultania, Basit and Amir Talib e Sultania, Adil Khan, Tariq Shera, Moulvi and other distinguished personalities of the area were present. Renzu appealed the Divisional administration to immediately retrieve the shrine land from encroachers.