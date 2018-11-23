Renzu addresses IAS, KAS aspirants

Srinagar, Nov 23:
Former Director Information and President Kashmir Society, Farooq Renzu Friday said said time has come for the young generation of Kashmir to erase the ‘black image’ painted by mainstream national media.
He said IAS and KAS aspirants and youth from Kashmir can do it by excelling at national and international level competitions.
Renzu was addressing IAS and KAS 2019 aspirants at a workshop organized by ‘The Civils’ at Jawahar Nagar Srinagar. Farooq shared with them his experience as how he started a successful anti-polythene campaign with the support of people in Kashmir which was copied by all states of India. “Even Bombay Muncipal Corporation passed resolution to adopt the methodology as introduced by the then Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation to popularize in entire state and same way others followed it,” he added.
He advised thje administrative services aspirants to develop a strong and steadfast personalty and vow to work for the people at every stage with out bias or ill will.
Farooq said every young educated person of kashmir has capacity to top any competitive examination but opportunities and true guidence is required. He said the education system is not being shaped to channelize the true talent and their placement which has resulted into educational anarchy. “The missionary system of education without element of commercial activities particularly in kashmir is need of the hour,” he added.