About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rent Assessment Committee meeting held in Doda

Published at December 13, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)225views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 12:

 District Development Commissioner, Doda, Anshul Garg chaired a meeting of Rent Assessment Committee (RAC) on Wednesday.
According to an official, the meeting held threadbare discussion with officers of different departments that have hired private accommodation for offices.
As many as, 39 cases of the district were taken up in the meeting and rent rates for all recommended cases were approved by the committee, the official added.
SSP Shabir Malik, ADC Kishori Lal, ACR Dil Mir Choudhary, CMO, CEO, PWD R&B, Army, District Officers and officials of concerned departments were present in the meeting, the official said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top